Box Office Update: Kuberaa Sees Drop on Day 8, Collects Only 0.09 Cr

Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa performed brilliantly in its first week and collected a total net collection of 68.84 crores in India. The film received a good response from the audience, especially in the Telugu and Tamil versions. But according to Sacnilk, the film’s earnings have seen a sharp drop on the eighth day which is the second Friday.

On Day 7 (first Thursday), the film collected around 3.19 crores, which included 2.3 crores from the Telugu version, 0.74 crores from Tamil and 0.15 crores from Hindi. But on Day 8 (second Friday), the film’s collections dropped to just 0.09 crores a huge drop.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations, the film has a strong cast Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

The film had an opening of 14.75 crores on the first day, which included 10 crores from the Telugu version, 4.5 crores from Tamil, 0.02 crores from Kannada and 0.23 crores from Hindi. The collection increased to 16.5 crores on the second day and 17.35 crores on the third day.

Although the growth of the first week was commendable, now a jump is necessary on the weekend.

If there are good earnings on Saturday and Sunday, then Kuberaa’s journey can last long at the box office.

