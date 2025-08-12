Mrunal Thakur On Dating Rumours with Dhanush We Share a Bond, Not a Romance

The glitz and glamour of film premieres often lead to excitement, speculation, and sometimes, widespread rumors. The recent premiere of ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ in Mumbai was no exception, especially when South star Dhanush made an unexpected appearance at the event. His presence alongside actress Mrunal Thakur quickly ignited gossip about a potential romantic connection between the two.

As the evening unfolded, social media and entertainment gossip columns buzzed with theories about their relationship. Speculation reached a fever pitch when a source close to the duo reportedly confirmed the dating rumors to various news portals. However, amidst the swirling rumors, Mrunal stepped in to set the record straight.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to dating rumours with Dhanush

In a candid interview with a South-based publication, the actress addressed the speculation head-on. She clarified that “Dhanush was not her guest at the premiere; instead, he was there as a guest of her ‘Son Of Sardaar 2, co-star, Ajay Devgn. Dhanush is just a good friend to me. I’m aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him.”

This incident highlights the often-pervasive nature of celebrity gossip and the importance of distinguishing fact from fiction. While it’s natural for fans to be curious about the personal lives of their favorite stars, it’s equally essential to respect their boundaries and await official confirmations before assuming romantic involvements.

As Mrunal continues to navigate her rising career in Bollywood and Dhanush maintains his successful trajectory in both South Indian and Hindi cinema, fans can look forward to more exciting projects from both talented actors. For now, it seems the relationship rumors were just that—rumors, illustrating the fine line between speculation and reality in the world of showbiz.