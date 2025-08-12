Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Film Earns 43 Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur Starrer film continues to win hearts at the box office with a grand total reaching rupees 43 crore. On the eleventh day, August 11, the comedy drama film earned rupees 3.75 crore. However, the grand total became rupees 43 crore, including the 12th day (August 12, Monday) early collection of rupees 1.00 crore.

On the first day of release, Son Of Sardaar 2 earned rupees 7.25 crore, and in the first week, it collected rupees 33 crore. And the second week is going well, but whether Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s film will cross the rupees 50 crore mark at the end of the second week will be interesting to see.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2021 hit comedy drama Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn with Sonalika Sinha in the lead roles. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son Of Sardaar 2 stars an amazing cast including actors like Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. Also, this is the last film of popular actor Mukul Dev, treating the viewers with his appearance for the last time.

Son Of Sardaar 2 had a balanced performance at the box office; however, since this week it will be a long weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the viewership increases or decreases.

