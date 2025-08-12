Weapons Box Office Collection After 4 Days: ₹3.24 Crore in India, $70 Million Worldwide

Weapons, the gripping horror-thriller from writer-director Zach Cregger, has emerged as one of the breakout films of summer 2025. Released on August 8 by Warner Bros., the film explores a chilling disappearance in a small town, blending tension, mystery, and unsettling suspense. Audiences have responded enthusiastically, with both strong box office numbers and critical praise affirming its success.

Day 4 Box Office Collection – India

Day 1: ₹0.69 crore net

Day 2: ₹1.26 crore

Day 3: ₹1.29 crore

Day 4: ₹0.46 crore

Total (Day 1–4): ₹3.24 crore net

The sharp drop on Day 4 follows a typical trend for horror debuts, yet the sustained interest in earlier days helped the film accumulate a respectable total.

Worldwide Opening Weekend

Domestically in the U.S. and Canada, Weapons dominated the weekend with $42.5 million, and combined with its international tally of $27.5 million, it secured a global opening of $70 million in just three days. This launch places it among the top horror openings of 2025, trailing only Final Destination: Bloodlines and Sinners

Summary

India (Net Collections): ₹3.24 crore over 4 days—Day 4 contributed ₹0.46 cr.

Global Debut: $70 million worldwide during opening weekend—$42.5M domestic, $27.5M international.

Reception: Weapons has solidified its status as a summer horror hit, blending strong box office performance with critical acclaim.