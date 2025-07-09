Rashmika Mandanna’s “Dreams Becoming Reality” Post Sparks Buzz; Atlee’s Film or a New Love Beginning?

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a picture of a bowl full of flowers on her Insta story and wrote, “Dreams becoming reality soon” and also added a shy smiley 😬 emoji. And then, a round of discussions started on social media.

Many people believe that this hint may be related to her personal life, Is Rashmika ready for love now? Is she in a relationship? At the same time, some fans believe that this post is a hint of a big upcoming film of hers.

If sources are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna is soon going to be a part of director Atlee’s upcoming big-budget film, in which Allu Arjun will be seen in the lead role.

The temporary title of the film is AA22xA6 and top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are already included in it.

Now the news is that Rashmika has also become a part of this grand project and her role will be quite daring and different.

A source said, “Rashmika’s character in this film will be one of her boldest and challenging roles to date. The equation she had with Allu Arjun in Pushpa will be seen completely differently in this film.”

Now it is not clear whether this post of Rashmika is a sign of happiness in her personal life or a new flight in her career. But it is certain that this post is about some big move of his, which has increased the excitement of the fans even more.

Now fans want to know, is this a “dream” movie or some “special someone”?

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!