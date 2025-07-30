Indira Krishnan’s Heartfelt Memories with Rashmika and Ranbir

Indira Krishnan recently shared her insights on working with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal. Playing the role of Rashmika’s mother, Indira reflected on her experiences on set, praising both actors for their grounded personalities and professionalism. She pointed out that Rashmika initially struggled with the Hindi language but successfully overcame those challenges with determination and a strong desire to learn.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Indira expressed her enjoyment of collaborating with both actors. She described Ranbir as “extremely warm” and noted that their brief interactions during Animal blossomed into deeper engagements while working together on *Ramayana*. Indira also cherished her time with Rashmika, describing her as a sweet, grounded, and genuinely sincere person, whose authenticity is evident in her expressions.

Regarding Rashmika’s Hindi struggles, Indira highlighted that the actress is a deeply positive individual who is always eager to learn. She fondly remembered the trio—Ranbir, Rashmika, and herself—frequently discussing topics such as the universe and manifestation. Indira noted, “Jo wo hai, wo uske face pe clearly dikh jaata hai…” while acknowledging that Rashmika managed her Hindi challenges during Animal with grace and delivered a beautiful performance.