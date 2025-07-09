Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash To Sunny Deol: This Is How Much The Stars Of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Are Earning

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and talked-about cinematic projects in the history of Indian cinema. Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made, Ramayana is being mounted on a staggering budget of over ₹1600 crore. Beyond its colossal scale, the film is commanding attention for its star-studded ensemble and the record-breaking remuneration of its lead actors.

An ensemble cast like never before

The casting of Ramayana reads like a roll call of Indian cinema’s finest. Leading the film is Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama. Kapoor is reportedly earning ₹75 crore per instalment, amounting to a total of ₹150 crore for the two-part saga — making him the highest-paid actor in the project.

Opposite Kapoor, acclaimed actress Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Goddess Sita. Known for her nuanced performances, she is said to be receiving ₹6 crore per part, with a cumulative fee of ₹12 crore.

Kannada superstar Yash, best known for the KGF franchise, portrays the formidable antagonist Raavan. In addition to acting, Yash is also producing the film under his banner Monster Mind Creations. His total fee is estimated at ₹100 crore, split equally across both parts.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol has been roped in as Lord Hanuman, commanding a reported ₹40 crore for the two films. Television actor Ravie Dubey, who will appear as Lakshman, is believed to be earning between ₹2 to ₹4 crore, although specifics about his total compensation remain unconfirmed.

A global infusion in merge to make the epic a grand

Ramayana is all set to become a cinematic glory. Rooted in ancient Indian mythology and set nearly 5,000 years ago, the film aims to offer a visual spectacle on par with Hollywood epics.

To achieve this, the production has enlisted internationally renowned talent. Action choreography for the film’s large-scale battle sequences is being handled by Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), promising high-octane action with global standards, as reported in Financial Express.

Further enhancing its visual appeal, the film’s production design is led by Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland), ensuring that the ancient world of Ramayana is rendered with authenticity and grandeur.

All about the release strategy and expectations

Ramayana is structured as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second on Diwali 2027.

With its ambitious vision, star power, and international collaboration, the epic is all on the kick to become a cultural moment. As the buzz continues to build, all eyes are now on how this mythological saga will redefine storytelling in Indian cinema, both artistically and commercially.