Sai Pallavi to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 Timeless Old-School Blouse Designs We’re Bookmarking from South Indian Divas

Regarding traditional Indian wear, nothing completes a saree look like a perfectly styled blouse. While modern cuts and experimental patterns have their place, there’s something undeniably graceful about old-school blouse designs. South Indian actresses like Sai Pallavi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde embrace these vintage styles and give them a refreshing twist. From puffed sleeves to velvet textures and pleated arms, these timeless designs are making a stylish comeback— If you’re a fan of classic elegance, these celebrity-inspired picks are all the inspiration you need.

1. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vintage Florals in Earthy Tones

Tamannaah Bhatia keeps it effortlessly stylish in a brown printed blouse that hits just above the elbow. The blouse features a delicate red and white floral print, reminiscent of retro saree aesthetics. The simplicity of the design, combined with the earthy palette, gives a graceful old-world charm, perfect for daytime festivities or pre-wedding celebrations.

2. Raashii Khanna’s Royal Velvet with Golden Touches

Velvet blouses are a vintage staple, and Raashii Khanna makes a stunning case for them in a dark green 3/4-sleeve piece. With a deep V-neckline bordered with intricate golden detailing, the blouse pairs tradition with luxe vibes. This style is ideal for winter weddings or evening functions. It is elegant and statement-worthy.

3. Pooja Hegde’s Two-Tone Closet Neck Wonder

Pooja Hegde returns the ‘closet neck’ silhouette in a blouse that blends white and pink. With gold motifs sprinkled throughout and a pink border gracing the neck and sleeves, the blouse’s yoke design gives a regal touch. It’s a perfect pick for traditional sarees that need a subtle but rich contrast.

4. Sai Pallavi’s Puff-Sleeved Traditional Fit

Sai Pallavi goes traditional in a red high-neck blouse featuring signature puff sleeves. With its covered neckline and structured arms, this design screams old-school elegance. It’s perfect to pair with Kanjivaram sarees for that authentic, temple-wedding aesthetic.

5. Rashmika Mandanna’s Puff-Sleeved Blouse with Silk Patch Detailing

Rashmika Mandanna keeps it rooted in tradition with a green blouse featuring delicate white circular prints all over. The blouse has slightly puffed sleeves above the elbow, offering a soft vintage touch. What adds a pop of contrast is the silk patchwork on the sleeve border—rich in red and violet hues, it creates a striking and elegant finish. This mix of playful print, classic puff sleeves, and luxurious silk detailing makes it a timeless design that perfectly blends heritage with modern grace.

These South Indian beauties prove that you don’t need heavy embellishments to stand out—sometimes, the old-school charm does the trick. Whether it’s Sai Pallavi’s puff sleeves or Raashii Khanna’s velvet finesse, these blouse styles are worth adding to your wardrobe mood board.