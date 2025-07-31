Rashmika Mandanna Reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Success: “Manam Kottinam!”

Rashmika Mandanna is once again in the news in her special style, and this time, the reason is the success of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Kingdom. Just a few hours after the film’s theatrical release, Rashmika tagged Vijay on social media and wrote, “I know how much this means to you and all those who love you 🥺❤️ @TheDeverakonda!! ‘MANAM KOTTINAM’ (We have done it).”

This message was not only supportive, but fans also got to see another glimpse of the bonding of the two. Vijay also replied with a heart, “:,))) Manam Kottinam ❤️”

In the film Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a police constable turned spy, Suri, while Satyadev plays his brother, Shiva. Venkatesh is the villain in the film, and Bhagyashree Borse is the lead actress. Kingdom is an emotional and action-packed spy drama that tells the story of brotherhood, mission, and patriotism.

Although the initial reviews were mixed, the audience responded positively. And Rashmika seemed very ‘pumped’ with this response. Vijay also wrote in an emotional note, “I wish I could tell what I am feeling at this moment.. Aha! The kindness of Venkatesh Swami and the love of all of you – what else does a person like me need?”

It is worth noting that when the trailer of Kingdom came out, Rashmika wrote, supporting Vijay: “I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda. You three geniuses!! I’m very curious to see what you guys have created together.”

Although Vijay and Rashmika have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship, fans can see their bond through social media posts and other such moments.

The success of ‘Kingdom’ and Rashmika’s special wish have won the hearts of the fans.

