Vijay Deverakonda’s Pan-India Film ‘Kingdom’ to Release on 31 July 2025

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to return to cinemas with his much-awaited pan-India film Kingdom, which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 31 July 2025. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for the National Award-winning Jersey, the film is being touted as a massive historical action drama with a strong emotional core.

The film will be released in multiple languages. The Hindi version has been titled Saamrajya, while the original Telugu version retains the title Kingdom. The film boasts an impressive lineup of voice talent: Jr NTR has dubbed for the Telugu version, Suriya for the Tamil, and Ranbir Kapoor for the Hindi version. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film has generated significant buzz. However, there’s growing uncertainty around the theatrical release of its Hindi version.

On that note, the Hindi release of Kingdom, titled Saamrajya, is presented by Aditya Bhatia and Atul Rajani under the banner of Adwise Movies. The Hindi dubbed version will be distributed across North India by AA Films, one of the leading distribution companies in the region, as per Taran Adarsh’s social media post.

According to media reports, Netflix had originally signed a unique OTT deal for Kingdom. But after delays in filming and post-production, Netflix reportedly urged the makers to release the film in theatres first. However, this posed a challenge: the Hindi version would be bound by an 8-week theatrical-to-OTT window, which didn’t fit Netflix’s release strategy.