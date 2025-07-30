Vijay and Pawan Share a Heartwarming Moment at Kingdom Event

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming action drama, Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Set to release in just a few hours, the film has already created considerable buzz, with promising ticket bookings spurred by a visually striking trailer. The promotional efforts by Vijay and his team have certainly paid off.

Earlier today, the Kingdom team hosted a press conference at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan was also on-site, filming for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which allowed Vijay and his crew the chance to meet the renowned actor and politician.

In a delightful photograph that has begun circulating on social media, Pawan Kalyan is seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Vamsi, Bhagyashri Borse, and Sreeleela, all sharing bright smiles. Pawan Kalyan extended his heartfelt wishes to the Kingdom team, and the image quickly gained traction online.

Vijay Deverakonda later took to X to share his experience, stating, “It was wonderful meeting Pawan Kalyan sir. He welcomed us with such warmth, and though he initially mentioned he prefers solitude, we ended up having an extensive conversation. We received his blessings, and I will always wish for his health and happiness.”

https://x.com/SitharaEnts/status/1950560899930185903