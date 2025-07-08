Kingdom: Why No Hindi Theatrical Release for Vijay Deverakonda’s Film?

A big update has come out regarding Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom. The film is going to be released in theatres in Telugu and Tamil on 31 July 2025, but the audience has been shocked regarding the Hindi version.

Its Hindi teaser was released four months ago, but no official date of Hindi release has been announced till now. According to reports, the makers have decided not to release Kingdom’s Hindi version Saamraajya in theatres and it can be released directly on Netflix.

According to media reports, Netflix had earlier signed a different kind of deal with the makers of the film. But due to a lot of delay in shooting and post-production, Netflix asked the team to release the film in theaters as soon as possible.

Now the problem was that if the film was released in theatres in Hindi, it would have to wait for 8 weeks to come on OTT, which did not fit into Netflix’s plan. Apart from this, if the Hindi version did not get the support of big multiplex chains, it could have suffered at the box office.

For these reasons, the makers have decided to bring the Hindi version directly to OTT. However, no official statement has come from the team yet.

The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and Bhagyashri Borse will be seen with Vijay in it. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of the film. It is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Now it remains to be seen how the makers strengthen the promotions of the Telugu and Tamil versions of Kingdom so that the film can perform well in theatres.

