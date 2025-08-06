ED Grills Vijay Deverakonda As Betting App Probe Deepens

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a probe into alleged money laundering related to the promotion of online betting platforms.

The ED’s investigation follows multiple FIRs filed by the Telangana Police, focusing on over two dozen celebrities accused of endorsing apps suspected to be operating illegally. These include actors, influencers, and television personalities.

Deverakonda’s team released a statement denying any wrongdoing. They clarified that he endorsed a skill-based gaming platform called A23, only in regions where such platforms are legally permitted. The endorsement contract ended in 2023. His legal team had reviewed the agreement to ensure full compliance with the law, as per NDTV.

The statement also pointed to Supreme Court rulings that distinguish games of skill like rummy from gambling, reinforcing the claim that his endorsement was within legal bounds.

Other celebrities are also being questioned. Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who appeared earlier before the ED, said his association with a gaming platform was limited to a brief period in 2016. He claimed he was never paid and withdrew from the deal on moral grounds. The actor is expected to appear on August 11, after requesting an extension of time to appear due to prior commitments related to shooting. His team maintains that his contract came to an end in 2017 and was legally compliant.

The ED is checking digital evidence and financial records to trace the money flow and ascertain the degree of involvement. More summons may issue in the next few weeks as the probe proceeds further.