Top 5 Movies Box Office Collection: ‘Saiyaara’ becomes a blockbuster, Kingdom and Hari Hara Veera Mallu too win hearts

Top 5 films at the box office: This week, big Bollywood and South films have earned tremendously, bringing back the glory in the theaters again. Saiyaara became a blockbuster, and Kingdom, Veer Mallu, Fantastic Four, and Thalaivan Thalaivi also rocked!

1. Saiyaara: Earned 280.50 crores in 14 days

The romantic musical film ‘Saiyaara’ directed by Mohit Suri has created a stir at the box office. This film is the debut film of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, presented by Yash Raj Films. The film’s story is adorned with the love and music of Vaani and Krish, which touched the audience’s hearts. On the 14th day, 31st July, the film earned 6.50 crores and a total of 280.50 crores. In the first week, the film earned 172.75 crores. Its music is trending on social media and is being liked a lot.

2. Kingdom: Opening of 15.50 crores on the first day

Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Vijay Deverakonda’s spy-thriller film ‘Kingdom’ opened as a blockbuster on 31st July, earning 15.50 crores. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of constable turned detective ‘Surya’. The film’s story goes from India to Sri Lanka, where he uncovers the truth about his brother. Satyadev, Bhagyashree Borse, and Venkatesh V.P. are also in lead roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichander’s music gives a special energy to the film. The film is the first part of a duology.

3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 80.86 crore in 8 days, India net

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s big-budget period drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit’ has grossed 80.86 crore in India in 8 days. The film also stars Nidhi Agarwal, Bobby Deol, and Nargis Fakhri in important roles. The film grossed 0.46 crore on the 8th day. The film has received mixed responses from the audience. The grand sets, visuals, and Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence are being praised, but there is some criticism about the story’s pace and the lack of emotional connection.

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps 26.54 crores in 7 days

Marvel Studios’ much-awaited film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has grossed 26.54 crores in India in seven days. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The story is set in an alternate universe of 1960, where the Fantastic Four have to save the Earth from destruction. In India, it has been released in English and Hindi. Due to its release in IMAX 3D format, the film is being praised for its excellent visual experience.

5. Thalaivan Thalaivii: Earned 32.75 crores in the first week

The Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon starrer Tamil film ‘Thalaivan Thalaivii ‘ has earned 32.75 crores since its release on July 25. The film earned 5.2 crores on the first day and greatly grew on the first weekend. The film is a romantic action comedy, written and directed by Pandiraj. Vijay Sethupathi’s fans are very excited about the film. The film’s background, music, and cinematography are being highly praised.

This week’s top 5 films have a glimpse of every genre: romance, action, thriller, and music. While ‘Saiyaara’ created a stir at the box office, ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ also strongly held the South market. Fantastic Four showed the impact of an international franchise, and Thalaivan Thalaivi won the hearts of Tamil audiences. The collections of these films are expected to increase further in August.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!