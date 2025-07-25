Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Goes Unnoticed At Mumbai Airport, Netizens React

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana, was recently seen at Mumbai airport. She was spotted at the airport on the morning of July 25, but surprisingly, no one present tried to recognize her except the paparazzi.

In the video, Sai Pallavi is seen exiting the airport with her team. She is wearing a mask and trying to avoid the cameras. She politely requests that the paparazzi not take her photo and leaves the airport without posing.

As soon as the video went viral, people started reacting on social media. One user wrote, “No one is paying attention to Sita.” Another said, “She is clearly uncomfortable, yet the video is being taken.” At the same time, many people praised her simplicity and wrote, “I just love her simplicity.” Mehndi is on her hands. Has she come from the shooting of Ramayana?

An interesting detail in the video was that Sai Pallavi was seen wearing mehndi on her hands, which made the fans think that perhaps she had returned after completing the shooting of the first part of Ramayana. It is being said that the shooting of the first part of Ramayana has been completed, and the second part will go on the floor in August.

Starcast of the film: Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama along with Sai Pallavi in Ramayana, while Yash plays Ravana. Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil also have important roles in the film. The film’s first part is likely to be released in 2026 and the second part in 2027.

