Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan will be seen together for the first time in the film ‘Ek Din’, release date fixed

Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan are coming together once again with their new film ‘Ek Din’, which will be released in theatres on 7 November 2025. Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s new pair will be seen for the first time in this romantic drama.

The film was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​on social media and said that this film is a special project for Hindi cinema, especially after Aamir and Mansoor’s 2008 superhit film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’.

#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN – MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI – JUNAID KHAN STARRER 'EK DIN' TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025… #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025. Directed by #SunilPandey… pic.twitter.com/oMjuAwjK9g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2025

Directed by Sunil Pandey, this film is an emotional love story, in which two strangers meet on a special day and their lives change forever. The plot of the film beautifully shows the complexities of fate, relationships and time.

Junaid Khan, who started his career in theatre, is now becoming a fast-rising star in Bollywood. He has recently done a film with Khushi Kapoor ‘Loveyapa’ which received mixed reviews. Now he will be seen in an emotional character in ‘Ek Din’.

At the same time, Sai Pallavi, who is known for her natural acting, was last seen in the film ‘Thandel’. Now she will be seen playing the role of Sita in ‘Ramayana’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. ‘Ek Din’ is considered to be a special comeback for her in Hindi films.

With a new pair, emotional story and a strong team of Aamir-Mansoor, ‘Ek Din’ has become one of the most awaited films of the year 2025.

