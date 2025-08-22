Celebrating Sisterhood: Sai Pallavi Cheers for Anupama in ‘Paradha’

Acclaimed actress Anupama Parameswaran takes center stage in her most ambitious project to date, “Paradha,” which releases today in both Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, known for his work on “Cinema Bandi,” this film generates buzz for its bold themes and powerful performances.

As “Paradha” prepares for its debut, fellow actress Sai Pallavi expresses her support for Anupama. Passionate about strong, female-centric narratives, Sai Pallavi praises the film for its “courageous storytelling.” She shares her excitement on Instagram, writing, “I’m sending you the tightest hug & love on your big day, Anupama Parameswaran. I wish you only the best, my dear! Can’t wait to watch Paradha. My heartfelt wishes to the entire team.”

A Bold Story Rooted in Tradition

“Paradha” tells the compelling tale of Subbu, played by Anupama, a young woman from a conservative village where women must wear a sacred veil—‘paradha’—symbolizing tradition and purity. Following a tragic incident, Subbu faces wrongful blame and finds herself ostracized by her community.

The film captures her profound journey of self-discovery as she embarks on a spiritual trek alongside Ami, portrayed by Darshana Rajendran, a free-spirited city woman, and her wise aunt Rathnamma, played by Sangeetha Krish. Together, this trio navigates mystical landscapes and emotional challenges, breaking free from deeply rooted societal superstitions.

A Star-Studded Cast & Crew

Anupama and Darshana share the screen with a strong ensemble cast that includes Rag Mayur, Rajendra Prasad, Harsha Vardhan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Mridul Sujit Sen enhances the film’s visuals through stunning cinematography, while Gopi Sundar composes a haunting score that deepens the narrative’s impact. Editor Dharmendra Kakarala skillfully orchestrates the film’s crucial transitions.

A Career-Defining Moment

At a recent pre-release event, Anupama declares “Paradha” as “the best film of my 10-year career,” encouraging audiences to experience it in theaters. “It’s more than just a movie—it reflects the realities of so many women silenced by custom,” she asserts, while humorously crediting “black magic” for bringing Darshana on board, showcasing the camaraderie that translates powerfully on screen.

Voices of Solidarity

Director Praveen Kandregula emphasizes the importance of commercial success for women-led stories. He states, “Paradha is not just about women—it’s for anyone who’s ever questioned blind faith.”

With its release today, August 22, “Paradha” sets the stage for a bold, socially charged drama. Critics and audiences await with anticipation to see if this film will resonate and redefine mainstream storytelling.