Coolie Set to Release in Multiple Languages with Aamir Khan’s Special Appearance

Film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, is set for a grand release on August 14. Fans around the globe eagerly await to see Rajinikanth in action as “Coolie Number 1421.” The excitement increases with the news of Bollywood’s Aamir Khan making a special guest appearance. However, recent speculation has suggested that Aamir is also managing the Hindi release of the film. The team has stepped in to clarify the situation.

Reports from Bollywood circles indicated that War 2 had already secured major multiplex chains in the North, prompting Aamir to personally negotiate with PVR and Inox for Coolie’s release. It even appeared that Aamir was playing a significant role in the movie’s Hindi distribution strategy. Aamir’s team has now refuted these claims, stating, “Aamir and his team are not involved in any aspect of Coolie’s distribution. He has not contacted any theater chains. His role in the film is purely a cameo, which he accepted due to his long-standing camaraderie with Rajinikanth.”

The statement also highlighted Aamir’s recent project, Sitare Zameen Par, which premiered on YouTube. The team expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, thanking viewers for their love and support.

Coolie boasts a massive pan-India production featuring an ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran. Pooja Hegde will perform in a high-energy item number, while Anirudh has composed the music. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and it will also be available in IMAX format, promising audiences a larger-than-life viewing experience.