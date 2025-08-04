What to Watch This Week (August 8-14) In Theatres: Heer Express, War 2, Coolie, Andaaz 2 & More!

The Independence Week will not be limited to flag hoisting or patriotic songs, because there will be ‘Box Office Tiranga’ in theatres too! This August 8th and 15th, films of many languages and genres are released, perfectly fitting every viewer’s mood. Some will bring a family story, while some will rock the screen with full action. Some stories will make you emotional, some will make you laugh, and some will make you feel a strong patriotism.

Movies releasing on 8 August 2025:

Heer Express

Directed by Umesh Shukla, this film is a heartwarming family drama that blends life’s struggles, the depth of relationships, and light comedy. The Main Cast are Sanjay Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, and Amanda Jane York. Debutants Divija Juneja and Prit Kamani.

Bakasura Restaurant

An innocent wish of five friends brings them face to face with a supernatural power, which changes everyone’s life. This horror-comedy film has a spicy tadka of fear and laughter. Directed by SJ Shiva

Andaaz 2

The next chapter of the 2003 romantic hit Andaaz, in which the fragrance of old love returns with new faces. This film connects the young audience and fans of old romantic films and is directed by Suneel Darshan. The Cast is Ayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Fernandes

Ghich Pich

Set in the backdrop of Chandigarh of the 90s, this film is an interesting story of father-son relationships, generational conflict, and family values. Watching it will remind you of your childhood and family.

Raju Gaani Savaal

This Telugu language film shows the extraordinary journey of a commoner with a great blend of drama, action, and local flavor. Lilijala Ravinder and Ritika Chakraborty are in the lead roles.

Movies releasing on 14 August 2025:

War 2

This mega action thriller film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is the sixth offering of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. Packed with international-level action, powerful music, and thrills, this film will increase your heart rate just before Independence Day. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the Cast is Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor

Coolie

Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan are in the same film for the first time, which is also under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction! This pan-India Tamil action film will have amazing stunts, emotional highpoints, and a patriotic twist. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander

Release Formats: Standard, D-Box, 4DX

Dhumketu

The story of a commoner’s struggle to save his family and regain respect after he loses his job at a tea estate in Sikkim. A slow-burning but extremely impactful film. Directed by Kaushik Ganguly

Cast is Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Chiranjeet, Dev.

So get ready for a whole week of blockbuster filmy freedom!

This Independence Week, theatres will offer everything: love, action, comedy, emotion, and respect for the country.