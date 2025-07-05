The Deserving Lakshman: Ravi Dubey in Ramayana

Feels like cloud nine always, when you see your sweats finally materialising to what you manifested. We get worried when certainty gets delayed. Well, certainty still remains like the water globs on a lotus leaf. But the materialisation of what your years of hard work deserve doesn’t get denied.

That’s what we can infer from Ravi Dubey’s career trajectory. The 41 year old actor has witnessed the grind. The mincing and smashing of his craft, to finally reach the brim. For years, we have seen Ravi Dubey put in the work. On our TV screens. Beginning back in 2006 with Stree Teri Kahani. And we saw him unfolding his spectacle on the television screens, rolling from Saas Bina Sasural, Jamai Raja and then reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In one word, to note an actor like him, we can say, ‘seasoned.’ Devotion, commitment and adherence all happen to be his preamble.

And such firm, unequivocal devoir is what we find in Lakshman. Someone who stands by Ram, through joys and adversities like a rock. He is the hot-blooded brother. Lakshman reflects fierce loyalty and fiery conviction.

Ravi Dubey, like Lakshman, has never taken the easy road. He didn’t rise overnight, nor did he try to. Just like Lakshman’s devotion was raw, intense, often overwhelming; so has been Ravi’s commitment to his craft. That deep-seated fire. The non-negotiable work ethic. The refusal to settle for mediocrity.

Therefore, the casting of Ravi Dubey as Lakshman almost feels like a divine and poetic alignment here. Because who else, but someone who has held his ground with the same intensity as Lakshman held his bow could step into those sandals?

The actor now stands tall and where he belongs. As someone who supports, uplifts with fire and faith. Just like he did for his own craft. Staying vehemently true to his art. Fair to call it that him slipping into this role is a payoff and not a mere portrayal.

Years of steadfastness meeting a role that demands just that. Nothing more, nothing less. Just everything.