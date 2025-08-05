Bigg Boss is back: How long can Salman Khan hold fort?

The countdown has begun. Bigg Boss is returning for its 19th season, and with it comes the familiar excitement, chaos, and drama that has kept audiences hooked year after year. Premiering on August 24, 2025, the show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and will air on COLORS at 10:30 PM. But the biggest question remains: how long can Salman Khan continue to be the steady anchor of this stormy ship?

Salman Khan has reprised his role of host again this season, and made a fashionably late entrance into the teaser in a Nehru jacket. While fans loved the look, the symbolic choice of outfit has already raised eyebrows. Could this be a hint at a political undertone to the season? It wouldn’t be too surprising, considering the newly announced theme: “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar.”

This season, it seems, won’t be business as usual inside the Bigg Boss house. With a theme that hints at power struggles and shifting control, Salman warned in the teaser that when too many people pull the strings, chaos is inevitable. “That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone,” he said, as quoted by Mint, adding that despite doing the show for so many years, he is still excited to see how things unfold.

Salman Khan has been at the heart of Bigg Boss for more than a decade now. His charisma, sharp wit, and ability to manage both drama and diplomacy have been crucial to the show’s ongoing popularity. He is not just a host. He has become the face of Bigg Boss.

However, reports suggest a shift behind the scenes. According to media sources, Salman has taken a pay cut this season. The exact reason is unclear, leading to much speculation. Could it be a gesture of support to the show’s evolving format? A strategic move? Only time will tell.

One thing is certain: Bigg Boss 19 promises a fresh twist with its “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar” concept, and with Salman Khan at the helm once again, viewers can expect the perfect mix of entertainment, conflict, and unpredictability. Whether the Nehru jacket was just a style statement or a teaser for the tone of the show, it is clear that this season will stir things up in ways we haven’t seen before.

Bigg Boss is back. And so is the man who has been holding fort for years, Salman Khan. How long can he keep doing it? As long as the house stays wild and the nation keeps watching.