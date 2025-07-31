Bhuvan Bam in Bollywood: Can influencers register box office success?

Bhuvan Bam has done it. With Kuku Ki Kundali, Bhuvan walks into Bollywood as a lead. And not just in any film — this one’s backed by Dharma Productions. So, that’s massive! From BB Ki Vines to Bollywood, and straight up stepping into Dharma, is galactic.

But here’s the thing. The internet loves a success story.

Bollywood? It needs proof. Because what gets you millions of views online doesn’t always get people to leave their homes, buy popcorn, and sit in a theatre seat for two hours. In cinema, there’s no “skip ad” button. There’s just you, the screen, and whether or not you can hold attention without an algorithm gently pushing it along.

Still, Bhuvan is different. His fame didn’t come from dancing to trends or chasing virality. It came from consistency, from humour that wasn’t desperate, from characters that felt like extended family members you’ve been ignoring in WhatsApp groups. His fans grew with him. That kind of loyalty is rare. It’s the kind of emotional equity that money can’t manufacture and PR can’t fake.

But let’s not romanticise this too quickly. Theatres have been cold lately. Cold even to the mighty. Big names, big budgets, songs shot in foreign countries, none of it guarantees a packed hall anymore.

Post-pandemic audiences are brutally selective. They’ve seen too much. They’ve scrolled too far. They’re tired of spectacle with no soul. So, in a way, Bhuvan’s biggest strength, his authenticity — might just be his only real shot.

So, Kuku Ki Kundali might be safer on OTT. Will make more sense. Bhuvan’s audience lives online. That’s where they discovered him, loved him, stayed with him. A digital release would be like inviting them over to his house for a meal, casual and familiar.

A theatrical release, though? That’s stepping into their world and hoping they show up. That’s walking into a room where people might not know you, and performing anyway.

But maybe it’s time someone like Bhuvan did exactly that. Bollywood has long been stuck in its own echo chamber. The same faces. The same surnames. The same carefully choreographed chaos. Maybe the box office needs a shake-up. With someone who made his career out of observation, not spectacle. Someone who understands people, not just performance.

So, with that if this wins, it’ll be a win for every storyteller building from the ground up. For every outsider with no contacts but a camera and something to say.