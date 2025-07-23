Son Of Sardaar 2 and the dance of Box Office

So, are you at it? Did you finally get the finger steps correct? “Pehla Tu Duja Tu,” is just not getting out of the system anymore! And neither the humour that already pumped the rare guffawing, watching the trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2. From peppy pagris to punchlines that land harder than the fists, it’s got just the right amount of madness to make you forget your own surname for a second. Even the background score seems to be laughing along.

All gearing up to hit the theatres on 1st August, Son Of Sardaar 2 is going to give you a hysterical shot like no other. The film thumps with uproarious comedy, heart-thumping action, and the kind of emotional warmth that only a true Punjabi family saga can deliver.

Ajay Devgn returns in his signature swagger, bringing back the lovable madness of his iconic character, now tangled in even more chaotic confrontations and comic misadventures. This time we see him sharper with humour and synced to beats that could make even the dhol blush. This time, those twirling fingers don’t just dance—they flirt, and practically have a storyline of their own. The version 2.0 is going to roll up the madness a notch higher, this time, is all that we can say.

With Mrunal Thakur lighting up the screen in a refreshing new role, and seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan delivering punchy performances, Son of Sardaar 2 promises a wild ride across dhol-beating celebrations and desi drama. Powered by the vibrant music of Jaani, Harsh Upadhyay, and Sunny Vik, and elevated by Amar Mohile’s pulsating score, this sequel takes the legacy forward with double the fun and twice the flair.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and penned by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain, the film is a laugh riot stitched with soulful beats and larger-than-life moments.

So, this is going to be a box office hit, definitely.

With the colourful pink turbans that we can see swirling through the trailer, Son Of Sardaar 2 is already dancing to the dhol beats of a blockbuster. It thrives on chaos, celebration, and a full-blown Punjabi flavour.

With every scene packed with high-octane dance, laughter, and drama, the film looks ready to set the box office floor shaking—much like its characters on the dance floor.