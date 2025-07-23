Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Crosses 132 Cr Mark, Continues Impressive Run

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohit Suri’s romantic musical film Saiyaara is continuously making its place in the audience’s hearts. The film has earned around 25 crores on Tuesday, July 22nd, the fifth day of its release. With this new earning, the total India net collection of Saiyaara has now reached 132.25 crores. These figures are based on the initial reports of Sacnilk and prove the stronghold of the film.

If we talk about the collection so far, the film did a net business of 21.5 crores on the first day, 26 crores on the second day, 35.75 crores with a great jump on the third day, and 24 crores on the fourth day, Monday. The collection of 25 crores on Tuesday shows that word of mouth is having a tremendous effect and that the film is continuously getting love from the audience.

The Hindi occupancy of the film on Tuesday was 52.78%, which is considered very good for any weekday.

Mohit Suri’s film is the story of two characters, Vaani and Krish, who connect through writing and music. The film’s cinematography and songs make it a special experience. Presented by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, this musical love story is getting a great response from the audience, especially from the youth.

Now that the film has crossed the 132 crore mark in just five days, it is expected that Saiyaara will soon enter the 150 crore club.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.