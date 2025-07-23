F1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Crosses 4050 Crore Globally, Maintains Steady Hold in India

F1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Brad Pitt’s F1 has performed brilliantly worldwide and has crossed the 4050 crore mark at the worldwide box office by the 26th day. The net collection of films in India has reached 83.9 crore, while the gross collection is 100.75 crore, and the overseas collection is 2675 crore. Even though the film’s pace has slowed down a bit in India, its international figures have made it one of the year’s biggest hits.

Talking about the 26th day collections, the film has earned a total of 1.15 crore (net) in India: English: 1.05 crore (Total 77.25 crore), Hindi: 0.03 crore (Total 4.07 crore), Telugu: 0.03 crore (Total 0.94 crore), Tamil: 0.04 crore (Total 1.64 crore).

The film’s story is about an experienced Formula One driver (Brad Pitt) who returns to the racing track after almost 30 years. His aim is to revive his old friend’s team, APXGP. He faces many challenges in this mission, but his experience and passion always give him the strength to move forward.

The film stars Brad Pitt and talented actors Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who has previously directed blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick. Hans Zimmer composed the music, which has made the racing and emotional scenes even more impressive.

Apple Studios and Warner Bros. released F1 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film earned a lot in India initially, but its pace slowed down a bit in the third week. Despite this, the film still holds its ground.

