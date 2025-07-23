Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Earns 1.05 Cr In 5 Days, Struggles With Low Numbers

Nikita Roy Box Office Collection Day 5: Sonakshi Sinha’s film Nikita Roy has not performed well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected a total of 1.05 crore India net till its fifth day, Tuesday, July 22nd, while the worldwide gross has been 1.18 crore. The film’s collection on Monday was only 0.09 crore, which shows that the audience’s interest in this film is very low.

In this thriller drama, Sonakshi Sinha is a journalist who tries to expose the truth of a fake baba (Paresh Rawal). Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar are also seen in important roles in the film. The most special thing is that the film is directed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kush S Sinha. At the same time, it is produced jointly by Nikita Pai Films, Nikki Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Kratos Entertainment.

Talking about the Day Wise Collection, the film earned 0.22 crores on the first day, 0.24 crores on the second day, 0.40 crores on the third day, 0.10 crores on the fourth day, and 0.09 crores on the fifth day. That is, the film did not get a special response from the audience right from the beginning.

The film’s subject is serious and contemporary, but due to its slow pace and limited promotion, it cannot reach a wide audience. Critics praise Sonakshi’s mature and serious acting, but the content and screenplay show a lack of tightness.

Based on the initial reviews and word of mouth, it remains to be seen whether ‘Nikita Roy’ will be able to draw the audience to the theatres in the coming days.

