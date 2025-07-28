Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur in Son Of Sardaar 2: New On-Screen Dhamaal Bollywood Jodi

Mrunal Thakur is quite on the roar as she takes over as the leading lady in Son Of Sardaar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. The film has been a deliberate showcase of slapstick comedy. Massy and classic, commercially winning. Mrunal Thakur comes there with a high-end expectation. The sweet silhouette that she holds is just making us beat for it even faster. The question is- will she be able to pick up the crescendo? Especially, with Ajay Devgn paired along.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, is no stranger to this turf. With decades of experience and a proven track record in the genre, he’s practically muscle memory when it comes to delivering punchlines wrapped in deadpan expressions. From Golmaal to All the Best, his comic timing has been a benchmark in commercial cinema. He doesn’t just play to the gallery.

This is where the contrast becomes interesting. While Mrunal walks in with fresh appeal and high expectations, Ajay walks in with the weight of mastery. The question now is, can this fresh-meets-formula dynamic spark a new kind of on-screen dhamaal?

Well, so far, from what we could see on the internet, it is a big YES.

The trailer, along with the recently dropped song Pehla Tu Duja Tu, gives us a fair glimpse into the on-screen chemistry brewing between Ajay and Mrunal. And from the looks of it, Mrunal is not just holding her ground—she’s syncing well with the film’s loud, colourful, and over-the-top rhythm. Her presence adds a refreshing contrast to Ajay’s signature composure, creating a balanced yet playful dynamic.

So, it is fair to say that the two are poised to bring a fresh stir to the big screen. It kind of blends experience with freshness, gravitas with charm. If the full film builds on what the sneak peeks have promised, we might just be looking at Bollywood’s next massy hit pair.

