Son of Sardaar 2 Gets New Release Date, Now Hitting Cinemas On 1st August 2025

Fans eagerly awaiting the return of Jassi Paaji are in for a slightly longer wait. Jio Studios and Devgn Films have officially announced that Son of Sardaar 2, originally slated to hit theatres on 25th July 2025, will now be releasing worldwide on 1st August 2025.

The laughter-drenched roller coaster of Son of Sardaar 2 will be packed with action, drama, and power-packed witty music, under Vijay Kumar Arora’s direction and with a screenplay by two talented writers; Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain. This sequel would see Ajay Devgn reprising his revered role of Jassi with Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra adorning the power-packed cast.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the film is a follow-up to the much-loved 2012 hit Son of Sardaar. With the makers teasing a bigger, louder, and even more entertaining chapter, anticipation is building fast.

The delay may be just a week, but for fans, it’s a wait that only adds to the excitement. Get ready to reunite with Jassi Paaji and his toli for a fun-filled cinematic ride on 1st August 2025, in theatres worldwide.