Dhamaal 4 Shooting Wraps: Ajay Devgn Drops Posters, Film to Release on Eid 2026

Bollywood’s superhit comedy franchise Dhamaal is returning once again. Ajay Devgn shared the film’s explosive posters on Instagram and announced that the shooting of Dhamaal 4 has been completed and the film will be released on Eid 2026. After this news, tremendous enthusiasm is being seen among the fans.

The posters Ajay Devgn shared have increased the audience’s impatience for the film. In these, Ajay Devgn is shown as a news anchor who has lost control, Ritesh Deshmukh is seen in a mischievous style as always, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey are unable to stop laughing, and Sanjay Mishra is creating an atmosphere with his unique comic style.

This time, the old comedy gang—Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Sanjay Mishra—is also returning to the film. But the biggest surprise entry is Esha Gupta, who will not just make a guest appearance this time but will be at the story’s center. This change clearly shows that the female characters will also be given more screen time and strong roles this time.

The film is once again directed by Indra Kumar, who has become the identity of the Dhamaal series. The first Dhamaal, which came out in 2007, made the audience laugh, and now the makers claim that Dhamaal 4 will bring double the fun and chaos with nostalgia.

Eid 2026 will be very special for the audience who are fond of comedy films. This franchise’s fan base has been tremendous since day one, and now that the film is coming with the old team and a new twist, it is expected that this film will make a huge splash at the box office.

