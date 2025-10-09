Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar’s Legal Comedy Nears ₹110 Crore Mark

The film’s sustained performance underlines audience interest in its socially rooted courtroom drama, even as newer releases compete for attention.

A Franchise with Staying Power

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar alongside Arshad Warsi and directed by Subhash Kapoor, launched on 19 September 2025. It’s the third chapter in the beloved legal comedy series, combining humor with social commentary. The film’s content-driven premise and strong performances helped it maintain momentum beyond the opening weekend.

By Day 20, the film had raked in approximately ₹109.40 crore (India net). Trade reports note a weekday uptick on Day 20 (Tuesday), when it collected ₹0.75 crore (₹75 lakhs).

Day 21 Collection: Estimation & Context

Based on the film’s trend of gradual erosion in daily collections, analysts estimate Day 21’s take at around ₹0.07 crore (₹7 lakhs).

This would raise Jolly LLB 3’s total India net to approximately ₹109.47 crore.

The drop from Day 20 underscores the natural decay in footfalls during the third week of release for even well-received films.

Box Office Journey: Key Highlights

Opening Weekend Boom

The film had a strong start: ₹53.50 crore over its first three days, making it one of 2025’s top weekend openers.

It entered the Rs 100 crore club within its early weeks.

Weekdays & Mid-Run Resilience

Even on weekdays, Jolly LLB 3 held up better than many contemporaries, reflecting positive word of mouth.

On the third Tuesday, it collected ₹0.75 crore, indicating a slight resurgence.

However, earlier in that same third week, the film recorded one of its lowest daily figures: ₹0.60 crore on a Monday.

Lifetime Prospects & Competition

The film’s solid run has already placed it among Akshay Kumar’s stronger performers in 2025.

Yet, further theatrical growth is likely to be muted, especially with newer films vying for screens and audience share.

The ₹110 crore mark is within reach, but crossing ₹120 crore will be a steep climb at this stage.