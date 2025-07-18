Meet the Force That Drove Mrunal Thakur to the Big Screen

Even the finest talents in the world draw strength from those who came before them—icons who light the path and quietly shape their journeys. Mrunal Thakur, known for her deeply moving performances and graceful screen presence, has carved a space for herself among the brightest in Indian cinema. Yet, like every artist with heart and humility, she, too, has someone she looks up to. In a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, Mrunal revealed that her inspiration to step into the world of films came from none other than global superstar Priyanka Chopra—a woman she calls her “inspiration.”

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram handle to share an ever-gorgeous photo of Priyanka Chopra, wishing her on her birthday. Nurturing on the fact that PeeCee has been her ultimate muse and inspiration, that she began her journey to the big screen. She wrote, “From day one, you’ve been an inspiration to me-fierce, fabulous and forever inspiring. Biggest hug incoming and sooo much love your way today & always.”

Well, we kind of agree to that! Priyanka Chopra has built a legacy not just through her success, but through the way she lifts others up along the way, reminding aspiring artists like Mrunal Thakur that it’s possible to break barriers while staying grounded.

Mrunal Thakur is all set to mark giggles on the screen with her upcoming film Son Of Sardar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is set to hit the theatres on 25th July.