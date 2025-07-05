Mrunal Thakur Juggles Glamour and Grit—From Son of Sardaar 2 Promotion to Hyderabad Set of ‘Dacoit’

Mrunal Thakur is in the busiest and most interesting phase of her career these days. On one hand, while she is promoting a high-entertainment and glamorous film like ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, on the other hand, she is shooting for an intense and grit-filled story on the sets of ‘Dacoit’ in Hyderabad.

Recently, Mrunal shared a picture from the sets of Dacoit, in which only her feet and shoes are visible.

‘Dacoit’ is a thriller drama in which an angry criminal (Anurag Kashyap) is out to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend (Mrunal Thakur) who betrayed him. Adivi Sesh will also be seen in an important role in the film. The film is being directed by Shanil Dev and will be released on Christmas 2025.

On the other hand, Mrunal will soon be seen in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which is a spiritual sequel to 2012’s Son of Sardaar. This action-comedy film is being directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and also stars big stars like Ajay Devgan, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.

The film has been shot in London, Edinburgh and Chandigarh and will be released in theaters on 25 July 2025. The film will also be the last film of late actor Mukul Dev.

Mrunal Thakur’s journey between two different worlds glamour on one hand and grounded emotions on the other shows that she is not just a pretty face but versatility.

