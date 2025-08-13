Mrunal Thakur’s Glam Moment in Orange Dress Is All Things Bold and Beautiful

Known for effortlessly blending sophistication with statement fashion, Mrunal Thakur once again proved her sartorial charm. This time, she picked a body-hugging, off-shoulder orange dress, graced with subtle frills and golden glam that dazzled the look.

Outfit That Speaks Confidence

Mrunal Thakur’s outfit choice was a bold off-shoulder orange bodycon dress that hugged her frame with finesse. The dress featured a slight frill detailing from the thighs, adding a soft, feminine movement to the fiery shade. What truly elevated the look was the unique draped dupatta-style detail wrapped elegantly from her neck—merging traditional touches with contemporary styling. She completed the look with golden block heels, giving it a grounded yet chic finish.

Golden Hour Makeup Vibes

Mrunal Thakur went with a golden-toned shimmer eye look that caught the light beautifully, with subtle brown undertones and a faint pink sheen on the lips. Her cheeks had a soft pink flush that balanced the gold glow, bringing a fresh, radiant vibe to the overall appearance.

Voluminous Curls and Middle-Part Elegance

Her hair was styled in a classic open, middle-parted look with soft curls cascading down, adding volume and movement to the structured outfit. The styling felt effortless yet polished, making it the perfect finish to her bright and confident ensemble.

Accessorising with Subtle Drama

She chose long golden-brown earrings that matched the shimmer in her eyes and played off the warm tones of her dress. The gold accessories added a festive sparkle, maintaining the look’s rich yet understated vibe.

Conclusion:

Mrunal Thakur’s orange glam look proves that bold colour, when styled right, can look regal and runway-ready. With her shimmer, structure, and subtle drama mix, she’s made a strong case for adding fiery hues to your fashion mood board.