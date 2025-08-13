Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Drama Crawls Slowly, Grand Total Crosses ₹44 Cr

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: The comedy drama starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles continues to crawl slowly at the box office with twelfth day collection of rupees 1.15 crore, helping the grand total to cross the rupees 44 crore mark. The film has an estimated total collection of rupees 44. 25 crore.

In the first week of release, Son Of Sardaar 2 managed to garner viewers’ attention and made a business of around rupees 33 crore, while the second week is going slow but strong and has crossed the rupees 44 crore mark. However, it will be interesting to see whether this weekend the film crosses the rupees 50 crore mark, as this time it will be a long weekend.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2012 hit comedy drama Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn with Sonakshi Sinha. This time it’s Mrunal Thakur, and the buzz on the internet builds viewers’ anticipation. Like in the past, Son Of Sardaar’s song Po Po became a viral hit; this time, it’s Pehla Tu Duja Tu. And not just the impromptu funny lyrics, but also the step that has made both the songs the talk of the town.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is a comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja. The film also stars Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra, adding a dose of laughter.

