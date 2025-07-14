Wimbledon Finals 2025: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Bollywood stars shine in London

The final match of Wimbledon 2025 not only thrilled sports fans but also became a glamour-filled event, where many big Bollywood stars arrived to mark their grand presence. While Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title by defeating Carlos Alcaraz, Indian celebrities created a red carpet atmosphere.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grabbed everyone’s attention in a classic and elegant look. Priyanka wore a white sleeveless midi dress, while Nick wore a navy blue blazer and cream trousers. Both posed in style in front of the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a blue checked dress with a deep neckline and floral embroidery. Her look was vintage and elegant, making Wimbledon feel even more special.

Avneet Kaur made an entry in a young and sporty style. Her look was cool and modern, which gave her a youthful vibe.

Preity Zinta was seen enjoying Wimbledon with her husband, Gene Goodenough. She wore a dark blue polka-dotted dress and wrote on Instagram, “What a great weekend! My husband, my lovely girls, and a great tennis match. Congratulations to Jannik Sinner and a salute to Carlos Alcaraz; both won hearts!”

As always, Sonam Kapoor was at the forefront of the fashion game. She wore a white tailored suit with a strawberry pin, which her sister Rhea Kapoor styled.

Shibani Dandekar, her husband Farhan Akhtar, and father-in-law Javed Akhtar reached Wimbledon. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Strawberries & cream, Summer dreams, Wimbledon 2025.”

Urvashi Rautela was also in the news for her unique style. She carried a bag with a white outfit that contained four Labooboo dolls. In her post, she wrote, “It was a privilege for me to meet Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.”

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, also came to watch this historic final. Ankita wrote, “Wimbledon date with the husband. Here for the finals!!”

Jacqueline Fernades was in a white co-ord set and wrote, “When in London!! This was my first Wimbledon, definitely not my last!”

In addition, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also present during the Wimbledon matches.

Wimbledon 2025 was not just a great combination of sports this year, but also of Bollywood glamour.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzs.com for more updates!