Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to release on Gandhi Jayanti

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring the ever-sensational Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has now received a new release date. The film is all set to release on 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce details exclusively.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan himself, the film marks the third collaboration between Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Varun Dhawan after the successful Dulhania series — Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Joining the lead pair are Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. Backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film promises a vibrant blend of romance, drama, and emotion in classic Dharma style.

The posters have got the cheeky vibrancy. Something we could already smell in prior looking at the title of the film. Smeared to golden glossy covers, with the two looking smashing. Varun can be seen in his cheeky Indian attire, and Janhvi is winning it over in a gold-tinted saree.

That’s that, we are all quintessentially waiting for this mass showcase to occur in October.