When Branding Meets Betrayal: Pratik Gaur’s Celebistaan Delivers a Masterclass in Subtle Marketing with Jannat Zubair & Dr. Sheth’s

In a clever moment marketing execution, Pratik Gaur — Founder & CEO of leading influencer marketing agency Celebistaan — pulled off a disruptive, organic brand integration with actor & influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani for Dr. Sheth’s Skincare, a HONASA brand, on the very day of the much-awaited finale of Amazon Prime’s show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

Jannat, who was a popular contestant on The Traitors, shared a playful reel where she addressed the audience by saying, “I told you I’m innocent — with no visible brand tags or promotional cues, making the content appear completely organic to fans. In a witty twist, the story subtly reveals how while trust and loyalties were constantly tested in the house, “the only thing she didn’t betray was her sunscreen — Dr. Sheth’s.”

The campaign sparked curiosity, built strong relatability with viewers, and kept brand recall high — all while avoiding conventional in-your-face promotions

“We’re proud to partner across all HONASA brands — including Mamaearth, The Derma Co, BBlunt, Pure Origion, Aqualogica and yes Dr. Sheth’s anyday — and we saw this moment as more than just a campaign. It was a creative opportunity to prove that storytelling can win over shouting. The audience didn’t see it coming — and that’s what made it work,” said Pratik Gaur, Founder of Celebistaan

With the Traitors finale trending and high search volume across Jannat Zubair’s fanbase, the timing, tonality, and subtlety of this integration is being appreciated as a case study in moment marketing that doesn’t “betray” the audience’s trust.

This campaign was made possible through close collaboration with the incredible brand team at Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., whose openness to creative risk and commitment to storytelling helped shape the final narrative.

Special thanks to the team members who stood by the concept through its evolution and ensured seamless execution at every step.

A note of gratitude to Neha Malhotra, Vice President & Communication Partner at Honasa, for her support and final creative approval that helped bring this moment marketing idea to life.

Celebistaan continues to be a leading force in the influencer and celebrity marketing ecosystem, having successfully executed 1,000+ brand campaigns across lifestyle, beauty, and consumer categories. With a strong track record of casting for over 300 music videos and projects featuring top Bollywood actors and celebrities, the agency blends cultural relevance with strategic storytelling — driving both visibility and value for brands.