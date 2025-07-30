Jannat Zubair Reflects on Friendship and Loneliness

Jannat Zubair, a well-known figure in the Indian television and digital arenas, recently opened up in an interview with Pinkvilla about a profoundly personal aspect of her life—her experience of growing up without true friends during her school years. While many recognize the former child artist for her early fame, glamour, and achievements, Jannat revealed a contrasting narrative from her school days, characterized by feelings of isolation and lingering emotional voids.

Recalling her childhood, Jannat expressed that she often sensed a lack of authentic connection throughout her formative years. “I used to feel that I didn’t have enough friends in my school because I didn’t have any friends,” she stated candidly, without embellishing her experiences. Even as a child, she could differentiate between genuine friendship and superficial relationships. “I was mature enough by then to understand why they want to be friends with me. And this is not friendship,” she shared.

The weight of this realization took an emotional toll on her. Though surrounded by classmates, Jannat frequently felt alone. She remembers recess being particularly challenging; while other children formed groups and connected over lunch, she often found herself on the outskirts. “Everyone used to tell me, you eat with us, we eat with you… but they also used to compete—either she eats with us or we eat with her,” Jannat reflected. She perceived that the attention she received was tied to her popularity as a child artist, rather than a genuine wish to engage with her as a person.

Jannat’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the unique obstacles faced by child actors—growing up in the spotlight often deprives them of authentic experiences like meaningful school friendships. Despite her substantial popularity on television and social media today, she acknowledges that the emotional gaps from her school days continue to impact her.

With an early start in shows like Phulwa and winning hearts in Tu Aashiqui, Jannat has cultivated a significant online following. Yet, beneath her success lies a young woman who, like many others, has grappled with loneliness, emotional growth, and the fine line between admiration and true affection.