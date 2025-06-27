Apoorva Mukhija Calls ‘The Traitors’ Shoot Traumatic, Expresses Gratitude To Jannat Zubair & Others

Content Creator and social media star Apoorva Mukhija needs no introduction. She is creating buzz every day with her participation in ‘The Traitors’; whether her bold statement or her smartness, her presence in the show has made her the talk of the town. However, this time, the actress opened up about her emotionally challenging experience when shooting for the ‘The Traitors’, calling her journey ‘traumatic’ in her latest Instagram story.

On her Instagram story, Apoorva penned a note sharing her experience while shooting for the reality show The Traitors and said, “These past few weeks have been a roller coaster. To say that I am grateful would be an understatement. Shooting traitors was extremely traumatic for me but i will always cherish the moments i had with @sufimotiwala @jannatzubair29 and @puravjha.”

Expressing her gratitude and anticipation for the finale, she said, “Thank you for all the love, the hate, the feedback, and the edits. I can’t wait for the finale.”

Re-sharing Apoorva’s story on her Instagram, co-contestant Jannat Zubair penned a cute reply saying, “Aww stop, you’ll make me emotional now… but yes, I’ll always cherish us too.”

Apoorva’s bold confession highlights the reality behind these high-stakes drama reality shows that often take a toll on mental health.

The Traitor is hosted by Karan Johar and streams on Amazon Prime Video, and it airs every Thursday at 9:00 PM.