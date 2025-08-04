What to watch this Independence Week? Know the biggest offerings releasing on OTT and in theatres:
ZEE5: ‘Tehran’ Streaming on August 14
John Abraham’s tremendous action-thriller film ‘Tehran’ will come to your home this Independence Day through Zee5. A thrilling journey between patriotism and an intelligence mission, this film will make your Independence Day special.
Zee5 Marathi: ‘Jarann’ 8th August
Marathi cinema presents the psychological thriller Jarann, a chilling story of dark powers, superstitions, and the depths of the village.
Netflix: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ 13th August
Created by Gaurav Shukla): A patriotic action-thriller starring Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja.
Hotstar: ‘Salakaar’ 8th August
Faruk Kabir’s spy thriller, in which Naveen Kasturia plays a spy who played a key role in stopping Pakistan’s nuclear plan.
Hotstar: ‘Mickey 17’ 7th August
Sci-fi adventure with Robert Pattinson.
Sony LIV: ‘Mayasabha’ 7th August
Deva Katta’s political drama series will take you into the world of power in South India.
Sony LIV: ‘Court Kacheri’ 13th August
Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma starrer courtroom drama that explores legacy vs self-identity.
Prime Video: ‘Arabia Kadali’ 8th August
Krish Jagarlamudi created a Telugu web series about a man who gets stuck in a Gulf country and tries to escape from jail.
MX Player: ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ 8th August
Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey’s dark comedy crime series will be available for free.
This Independence Week, whether you love real-life spy thrillers, emotional dramas, political machinations, or passionate patriotism, there’s something for every mood.
ZEE5 and other platforms are all set to raise the entertainment flag this week, so get ready to “celebrate India’s freedom with stories!”