Meet The Cast of Kathal & Find Out Where To Watch This National Award Winner

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery won the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain under Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. Also, this film is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. For those who don’t know much about the film, check out the cast below.

Cast

1) Sanya Malhotra

The talented and popular Bollywood diva Sanya is the main lead of this film. She portrayed the character of DSP Mahima Basor. The actress has appeared in films like Love Hostel, Dangal, Pataakha, Shakuntala, and more.

2) Anant V Joshi

Anant is known for his appearance in shows like Virgin Bhasskar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maamla Legal Hai, 12th Fail, and others. Anant appeared in this film in the key role of Sub Inspector Saurabh Dwivedi.

3) Vijay Raaz

The veteran star Vijay has been part of hits like Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mumbai Xpress, Love in Nepal, and more. The actor appeared in an important role in this film, portraying the character of MLA Munnalal Pateria.

4) Rajpal Yadav

The popular comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has also portrayed a key role in the film of News reporter Anuj Sanghvi. He has been part of Bollywood hits like Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, Krish 3, and many more.

5) Brijendra Kala

He is also a well-known actor in the town, known for his comic roles in small roles. The actor appeared in the role of Srivastava in this film. He has worked in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Jab We Met, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, etc.

6) Raghubir Yadav

He has acted in several films like Salaam Bombay!, Water, Lagaan, and more. The actor appeared in the role of Gulab Seth in Kathal.

Other casts include names like Neha Saraf, Sanjay Dadhich, Guroal Singh, Govind Pandey, Ravi Jhankal, Ekta Singh, Lucky Khan, Apoorva Chaturvedi, and others.

Where To Watch

Released on 19 May 2023, Kathal, you can watch on the OTT platform Netflix. If husband satirical comedy drama.