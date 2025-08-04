Vaani Kapoor Exclusive Interview: ‘Mandala Murders Response Made Me Emotional’

Vaani Kapoor has presented herself in a new avatar by playing the role of a female officer, Riya Thomas, battling PTSD in Netflix’s thriller drama Mandala Murders. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Vaani spoke openly about her experience of this most different character to date, her thoughts on taking risks, and the direction of her career.

“I was nervous, but I am happy that people liked it” – Vaani Kapoor

Vaani said that being a part of a unique story and treatment like Mandala Murders was a big risk for her. She said, “This was a format of storytelling in which I had never worked before. That’s why I was nervous… but now I am happy to see the positive response. Yes, some people may not be able to connect with the world we have created, but I have mostly received positive feedback.”

Vaani said that playing Ria’s character was emotionally and mentally challenging for her. “Her pain, her disturbance, keeping everything in restraint… maintaining that tone for eight episodes was a huge effort. I had completely dedicated myself to the director’s vision.”

Vaani Kapoor believes that artists should always keep challenging themselves, no matter what the result. “I always try to do something new. Every role is like finding a new voice within myself. Sometimes I have doubts, I feel scared, but I feel that every attempt teaches me something new.”

Vaani, who debuted on Netflix, said, “The magic of theatre is in its place… but now I watch something on OTT before sleeping. This platform erases the distance between the artist and the audience. People can watch your work sitting at home, and that too from all over the world.”

Vaani wants to explore every genre, but the ones closest to her heart are romance and drama. “Since childhood, I have turned towards such stories where there is love, emotion… something that touches the heart. Even today, I want to do such love stories that are remembered.”

Regarding her journey, Vaani says, “Every film is like a debut for me. That nervousness is still the same. Will I be able to play the character well? Will people be able to connect with my character? These questions always remain… but this hunger keeps me going.”

Finally, she said that she would soon be seen in a film called Sarvagunn Sampanna, which is being made under the banner of Maddock Films. This dark comedy family drama also stars Paresh Rawal and Sheeba Chaddha.

Vaani Kapoor has once again shown that she is an example of beauty and a strong performer. Her work and her thinking in Mandala Murders make her an honest and risk-taking artist of today’s time.

