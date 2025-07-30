Pardesiya Song Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Old-School Chemistry Steal Hearts

The new song Pardesiya from Maddock Films’ much-awaited film Param Sundari was released today and is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. In this song, people like Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor‘s old-fashioned romantic chemistry, which is full of simplicity.

The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Krishnakali Saha, and Sachin-Jigar. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics, and the popular duo Sachin-Jigar provided the music. The song was shot at beautiful locations, where Janhvi is seen in a cotton saree and Siddharth in a casual look. The chemistry is visible, and this song, wrapped in simplicity, touches the heart.

The film Param Sundari, a North-South love story, is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It was scheduled to release on July 25, but it will now be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

Talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR, while Sidharth Malhotra’s last film was Yodha. Janhvi has many films in the pipeline, like Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Peddi, and Homebound. At the same time, Siddharth will be seen soon in Vvan: Force of the Forest.

At present, Pardesiya’s simplicity and melody have further increased expectations for the film. What wonders Param Sundari showed at the box office on August 29 remain to be seen.

