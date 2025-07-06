Janhvi Kapoor’s Look is a Bold Nod to Vintage Glam

Janhvi Kapoor has been steadily carving her own space in the global fashion scene, and her appearance at the Miu Miu event in London proved exactly why she belongs there. Taking risks while keeping her signature sensuality intact, she gave us a look that blended 60s Parisian energy with Gen-Z cool. Let’s dive into this show-stopping ensemble that effortlessly blends drama and detail.

Old-School Cool: The Bold Navy Bodycon

Janhvi wore a deep navy-toned bodycon dress with a sharp silhouette and thick shoulder straps, featuring a metallic gold inner lining at the neckline. The dress hugged her body in all the right places, and the mid-length hem added just the right amount of sophistication. With its mix of structure and sensuality, the outfit channeled vintage bombshell with a modern-day spin.

Accessories That Add Attitude

She paired the outfit with patterned stockings and glossy black platform loafers, delivering a bold footwear choice that elevated the entire vibe. A chunky fur sling, jet-black Miu Miu handbag, and a retro bucket hat completed the look—quirky, chic, and unapologetically fashion-forward.

Soft Waves and Structured Edge: The Hair Game

Janhvi kept her hair open in soft, brushed-out waves, which added a touch of softness to the otherwise structured outfit. The retro hat added an element of drama, further establishing this look as one that wasn’t afraid to challenge norms and play with contrasts.

Makeup That Speaks in Neutrals

Her makeup leaned towards the natural-glam palette—nude lips, bronzed cheeks, and clean eyes with a touch of mascara. It lets the outfit and accessories remain the focal point while maintaining a polished, camera-ready finish.

Closing Note:

Janhvi Kapoor’s Miu Miu appearance was a masterclass in bold styling, where old-school meets offbeat, and vintage glamour flirts with Gen-Z flair. With each element handpicked to stand out, she proved once again that true style lies in the boldness to experiment.