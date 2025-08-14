Celebrating Sridevi: A Heartfelt Tribute on Her 62nd Birthday

Today marks what would have been the 62nd birthday of the legendary actress Sridevi, a timeless icon of Indian cinema. In a touching tribute, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares beautiful memories and heartfelt sentiments on social media, captioning a post, “Happy Birthday Mumma ❤️ every step with your name in my heart.”

Janhvi honors her mother by sharing nostalgic family photos that highlight their precious moments together. The images capture the warmth and love that Sridevi radiated throughout her life.

In the first image, a young Sridevi appears alongside her husband, Boney Kapoor, and their baby daughter Janhvi. The indoor setting, illuminated by soft natural light, adds to the affectionate mood. Sridevi dazzles in a traditional saree, her graceful demeanor evident as she smiles down at her joyful baby, who wears a delicate outfit that represents their cultural heritage.

The second photo showcases a more intimate moment between Sridevi and Janhvi during a festive occasion. Dressed in a bright pink silk saree adorned with jasmine flowers, Sridevi embraces Janhvi, who matches her mother’s elegance in a light blue traditional outfit. Their close bond shines through as they share a joyful moment together.

The third image features the entire family, dressed in striking traditional attire that exudes cultural pride. In this studio portrait, Sridevi dazzles in a deep red saree with intricate gold detailing. Boney complements her in a black kurta, while Janhvi and Khushi proudly display their own vibrant sarees. The family’s unity and love resonate beautifully in this composition.

Janhvi also shares stunning photos of herself dressed in traditional attire, capturing the essence of Indian elegance. In one particular shot, she wears a vibrant purple saree adorned with orange and green borders. Her intricate jewelry, including a floral gold necklace and heavy jhumka earrings, enhances her look against the backdrop of lush green hills and a cloudy blue sky. Each photo radiates a joyful and confident spirit, showcasing Janhvi’s blend of modernity with traditional charm.

Through these cherished memories, Janhvi pays tribute to her mother’s legacy and the indelible mark she left on her life and the film industry. Sridevi’s influence continues to inspire many, and her family’s loving tribute reminds us of the lasting connections that transcend time.

On this special day, fans and loved ones reflect on Sridevi’s remarkable journey, celebrating the joy and love she brought into their lives. Happy birthday to a true icon!