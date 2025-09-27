Janhvi Kapoor’s Body-Hugging White Gown Defines Her Diva Look

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads on September 26 as she dropped a series of striking photos on social media. The 28-year-old diva slipped into a curve-hugging white embroidered bodycon outfit that perfectly blended elegance with sensuality. The actress’s gown features delicate slip-style sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, which accentuates her curves and adds a sultry touch to her overall look.

Janhvi styled the outfit with soft, wavy hair, radiant, glowing skin, and statement diamond jewelry, amplifying the overall charm. The photos quickly set the internet buzzing, with fans calling her look bold, hot, and absolutely stunning.

Although her debut film, Dhadak (2018), was a box-office success, Janhvi has since struggled to replicate that success. Her most recent outing, Param Sundari, also failed to make a commercial mark.

Now, at 28, Janhvi is channeling all her energy, sweat, and effort into her upcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. The highly anticipated release is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.

Alongside this, Janhvi’s thriller Homebound was released on September 26, while her Telugu debut, Peddi, opposite superstar Ram Charan, is scheduled for 2026.

Her latest glam avatar drew instant reactions from peers and fans alike. Actor Maniesh Paul left a playful comment, while followers flooded her feed with compliments like “Fabulous,” “So hot,” and strings of heart and fire emojis.

With back-to-back projects and a bold new style statement, Janhvi Kapoor is clearly gearing up to make a powerful comeback both on the big screen and in the fashion game.