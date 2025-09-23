Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles in Sridevi’s Saree: A Timeless Tribute

The young star chose to wear a striking royal blue saree from her late mother Sridevi’s wardrobe, and the fashion moment was nothing short of magical.

The saree, rich in heritage and emotion, carried the aura of classic Bollywood glamour. Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant in the deep blue silk drape with an intricately embroidered border that exuded timeless elegance. By pairing it with a black velvet blouse, Janhvi Kapoor looked regal and luxurious, instantly commanding attention.

Her styling was simple yet powerful. Janhvi Kapoor opted for an elegant bun, statement traditional jewelry, and soft glam makeup, allowing the saree to remain the centerpiece. Every element of her look was deliberate, showing that Janhvi Kapoor understands that fashion can be personal and emotional.

This wasn’t just a style choice but a heartfelt tribute to her mother. Sridevi was an eternal style icon, known for mesmerizing saree looks that blended tradition with sophistication. By wearing her mother’s saree, Janhvi Kapoor carried forward that legacy and reminded everyone of the timeless magic Sridevi brought to the screen. Fans were quick to react, calling the look “Sridevi-core” and praising how Janhvi Kapoor looked like the perfect reflection of her mother.

Social media was flooded with admiration, with many saying that Janhvi Kapoor made Sridevi’s charm feel alive again through this look. It was more than fashion—it was emotion woven into every fold of the saree. In today’s world of experimental trends, Janhvi Kapoor’s choice of embracing a traditional heirloom proves that some moments of style will always remain iconic.

With this unforgettable appearance, Janhvi Kapoor showed us that true fashion isn’t just about glamour, memory, heritage, and storytelling. In carrying her mother’s saree with such elegance, Janhvi Kapoor beautifully honored Sridevi’s legacy, ensuring that the bond between mother and daughter continues to shine on every red carpet.