Homebound Movie Review: A Heartfelt Tale of Friendship, Pain, and Tears

Neeraj Ghaywan‘s second film, Homebound, is not a simple story, but it presents the bitter truth of friendship, pain, and society on screen. The story is about Mohammad Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khattar) and Chandan Kumar Valmiki (Vishal Jethwa), who dream beyond the boundaries of caste and religion and struggle to get a police job.

Initially, the relationship between the two looks strong, but luck has written something else for them. Sandalwood passes the examination, but due to the recruitment stop, there is no job. At the same time, Shoaib’s dream remains incomplete, and he slowly distances himself from his friend. The situation takes him to Surat for wages, from where his lives take a new turn.

The film also shows the painful truth of the COVID-19 lockdown when millions of workers were returning to their homes on foot. During this time, the struggle to live amidst friendship, hunger, discrimination, and human inequality shakes the heart.

The direction of Neeraj Ghaywan is the biggest strength of this film. Even without heavy dialogue, this film says a lot with Chuppies and eyes. Its handling of issues like casteism, religious discrimination, and the tragedy of laborers makes it special on the screen without lagging.

In terms of acting, Ishaan Khattar gives the most mature performance of his career. Vishal Jethwa wins hearts in every scene and immortalizes his character. Jahnavi Kapoor has also left an impact in limited screen time.

Homebound is not an easy film for everyone. It does not give glamor or spicy entertainment, but this film will be an experience for viewers who find reality and depth in cinema. This painful story of friendship and humanity will be remembered long.

