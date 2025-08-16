Janhvi Kapoor’s Vibrant Floral Saree Is the Monsoon Fashion Moment We Needed

Janhvi Kapoor for a promotional event for her upcoming movie, draped in a vibrant floral saree. On August 15, she shared photos on social media with the caption, “Sundariiiii, aap sab ka pyaar dekh ke aur bhi khil rahi hain.” Actress exudes grace and freshness, smiling softly while holding a flower. Her look is youthful, colorful, and showcases ethnic elegance with a modern twist.

Let’s Break The Outfit

Janhvi’s saree features a lightweight, sheer material that elegantly hugs her body. Designed by Punit Balana, this saree is perfect for easy draping and flowing movements. It features a vibrant multicolor floral print with dominant shades of hot pink, red, and violet, accented by blue and green. The print is both vibrant and painterly, making it an ideal choice for monsoon fashion.

Styled in a traditional drape yet worn in a carefree and youthful manner, the saree enhances the vibrancy of its print. The overall look is romantic, summery, and playful, making it perfect for festive events or photoshoots.

Janhvi pairs her saree with a chic, low-back fuchsia pink blouse featuring thin straps adorned with multi-colored beads. The tie-up strings, known as “dori,” at the back add a flirty and feminine touch. The front deep neckline highlights her shoulders and collarbones, providing a modern edge to a traditional outfit.

The makeup is softly sculpted, featuring pink skin, pink lips, and winged eyeliner that frames the actor’s kohl-rich eyes. A light blush enhances the natural glow, while a single red bindi adds a classic touch to the look. Her hair is styled in soft, voluminous waves that are worn down and parted to the side, creating a lovely, relaxed appearance.

Kapoor’s jewelry collection features a pair of large oxidized silver jhumkas adorned with vibrant pink and mint green enamel work, which beautifully complement her ethnic vibe. She adds a touch of traditional charm with a small, delicate silver nose pin. To complete her look, she wears chunky oxidized silver bangles alongside a statement ring, striking the perfect balance between ethnic and modern styles.

Janhvi Kapoor Recent Work

Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for the release of “Param Sundari,” in which she stars alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is set to be released on August 29. Additionally, she was last seen in the Telugu action film “Devara,” alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr.