Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 8: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Surpasses 40 Crore Mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 8: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Jodi in the romantic comedy film has now entered the second week on a steady note. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and drama, offering light-hearted comedy woven into a dramatic love story. By the end of the 8th day, the rom-com’s total collection surpassed the 40 crore club at the box office.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the rom-com was released on October 2, which marked Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The film opened with a fair collection of 9.25 crore and, with each passing day, the collection has dropped, but it has maintained a steady performance at the box office, surpassing the 40 crore mark on its eighth day of release.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s collection reached 38.75 crore in the first seven days, and on the eighth day, the film made a business of 2.25 crore, taking the grand total to 41.1 crore.

If the film continues to maintain its pace at the box office, it is likely to bring in more money this weekend.

However, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Despite tough competition, the film managed to bring in a decent collection.